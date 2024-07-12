Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Spyre Therapeutics from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Spyre Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

Spyre Therapeutics stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.94. Spyre Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $47.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.49.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.30). On average, analysts forecast that Spyre Therapeutics will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

