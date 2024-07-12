Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $74.22 and last traded at $73.75. 2,521,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 10,316,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SBUX

Starbucks Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.74. The company has a market capitalization of $84.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 40,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,246 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.