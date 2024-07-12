Status (SNT) Price Hits $0.0221 on Top Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Status has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market cap of $86.06 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012513 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00009326 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,373.40 or 0.99910153 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011947 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006915 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00069260 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,476,045 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,900,476,044.6149273 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02171438 USD and is down -2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $2,819,957.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

