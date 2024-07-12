Steem Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.47 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 12th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $84.56 million and $3.47 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,452.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $360.33 or 0.00616730 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009707 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.31 or 0.00118636 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00037162 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.37 or 0.00272778 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00039263 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00067030 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 466,337,255 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

