Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,935 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 1.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 161,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stellantis by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,232,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883,816 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 40,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDL Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth about $928,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis Stock Performance

NYSE STLA traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $20.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,322,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,825,731. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $29.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $1.147 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STLA shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.55.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

