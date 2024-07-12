SThree plc (LON:STEM) Insider Timo Lehne Acquires 13,436 Shares

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) insider Timo Lehne acquired 13,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 435 ($5.57) per share, for a total transaction of £58,446.60 ($74,864.35).

On Monday, May 13th, Timo Lehne bought 14 shares of SThree stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 432 ($5.53) per share, with a total value of GBX 6,048 ($77.47).

On Monday, April 15th, Timo Lehne purchased 14 shares of SThree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.43) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 5,936 ($76.03).

STEM traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 437.50 ($5.60). The stock had a trading volume of 85,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,332. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 429.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 421.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £581.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,038.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. SThree plc has a 1-year low of GBX 330.50 ($4.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 457.50 ($5.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.04) target price on shares of SThree in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

SThree plc provides specialist recruitment services in the sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics markets in the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, France, the United States, Dubai, Japan. The company offers recruitment services for permanent and contract roles, as well as support services.

