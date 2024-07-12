Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 13,752 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 210% compared to the average volume of 4,440 call options.
iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance
Shares of EWW traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.29. The company had a trading volume of 830,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,406. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $52.43 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,740.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 219,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,182,000 after acquiring an additional 207,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,889,000.
iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.
