Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 13,752 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 210% compared to the average volume of 4,440 call options.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWW traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.29. The company had a trading volume of 830,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,406. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $52.43 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,740.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 219,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,182,000 after acquiring an additional 207,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,889,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.