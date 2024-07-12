StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.92. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 74.05% and a negative net margin of 65.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

