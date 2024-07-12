StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.26.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 77.16% and a negative return on equity of 223.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Golden Minerals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

