StockNews.com Downgrades Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Evans Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of Evans Bancorp stock opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $164.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Evans Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $33.58.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 12.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evans Bancorp will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Evans Bancorp

In other news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc bought 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $202,488.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 604,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,705,254.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 31,937 shares of company stock valued at $837,330. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVBN. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evans Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,078,000 after acquiring an additional 15,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

