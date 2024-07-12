StockNews.com Downgrades World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) to Buy

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
World Acceptance Price Performance
World Acceptance stock opened at $132.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.16. The firm has a market cap of $772.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 15.98 and a quick ratio of 15.98. World Acceptance has a one year low of $94.57 and a one year high of $160.07.
World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $159.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.00 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 18.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that World Acceptance will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About World Acceptance
World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.
