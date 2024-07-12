StockNews.com Downgrades World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) to Buy

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLDGet Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

World Acceptance Price Performance

World Acceptance stock opened at $132.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.16. The firm has a market cap of $772.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 15.98 and a quick ratio of 15.98. World Acceptance has a one year low of $94.57 and a one year high of $160.07.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLDGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $159.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.00 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 18.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that World Acceptance will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Acceptance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 10.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in World Acceptance by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in World Acceptance by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

