StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 million, a P/E ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.87. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $7.87.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MEI Pharma stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.09% of MEI Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

