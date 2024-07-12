StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Recon Technology Stock Performance
RCON stock opened at $1.65 on Monday. Recon Technology has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47.
Recon Technology Company Profile
