StockNews.com Lowers MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) to Hold

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MFA Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

MFA stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,147. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.48 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in MFA Financial by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in MFA Financial by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

