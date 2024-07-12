Stokes Family Office LLC Acquires 153 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 39,254.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,728,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,124 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,424,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 601.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 195,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,584,000 after buying an additional 167,401 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 250,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,477,000 after acquiring an additional 99,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 77.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,501,000 after acquiring an additional 66,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $2.70 on Friday, hitting $400.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,711,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,710. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $391.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.79. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $323.21 and a 52-week high of $402.69.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

