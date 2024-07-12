Stokes Family Office LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,199 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIGI. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.53. 167,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,770. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $84.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.536 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

