Stokes Family Office LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stokes Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Bank KS increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $75.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,009,381 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.45. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

