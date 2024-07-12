Stokes Family Office LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

VIOV stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.39. 65,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,477. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.06. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $70.68 and a one year high of $90.33. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

