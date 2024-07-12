Stokes Family Office LLC Has $4.25 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 11.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 191,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,828 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 63,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,595,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 134,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,412,000 after purchasing an additional 22,880 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 12.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.28. 4,131,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,593,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $300.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.28. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $132.70 and a one year high of $182.89.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 183.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.