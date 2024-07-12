Stokes Family Office LLC Makes New $293,000 Investment in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ICVT stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.19. The company had a trading volume of 98,490 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.21. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1563 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

