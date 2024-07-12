Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 3,782 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,078 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 40,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,246 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC decreased their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Starbucks Trading Up 2.1 %

SBUX stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.83. 10,551,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,379,763. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.74.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

