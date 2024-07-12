Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stoneridge

Stoneridge Price Performance

SRI stock opened at $16.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $444.80 million, a PE ratio of -114.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stoneridge has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $24.51.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $239.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.20 million. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Stoneridge’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

Insider Activity at Stoneridge

In other news, CEO James Zizelman bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,180.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoneridge

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,416,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,437,000 after purchasing an additional 15,478 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 87,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 16,506 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoneridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.