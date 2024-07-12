StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI) Stock Price Up 0.4%

StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.62 and last traded at C$4.61. Approximately 117,002 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 236,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.59.

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -233.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.01.

StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$71.39 million during the quarter. StorageVault Canada had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%.

StorageVault Canada Increases Dividend

About StorageVault Canada

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from StorageVault Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.84%. StorageVault Canada’s payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages various stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Further Reading

