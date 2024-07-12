Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) PT Lowered to $5.00 at B. Riley

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.74% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Compass Point reduced their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Performance

Shares of SDIG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.63. 22,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $55.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.80.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.44. Stronghold Digital Mining had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $27.52 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Stronghold Digital Mining

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 13,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $32,870.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,127.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,364 shares of company stock valued at $34,821. Corporate insiders own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDIG. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $7,300,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services.

