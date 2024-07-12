Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMYGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the June 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SSUMY traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $25.47. 16,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average is $24.33. Sumitomo has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.71.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMYGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumitomo will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

