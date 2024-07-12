Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$73.00 at TD Securities

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.18.

TSE:SLF traded up C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$68.72. The stock had a trading volume of 385,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,762. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$61.84 and a 1-year high of C$74.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$68.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$70.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46, a current ratio of 56.69 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.64 by C($0.14). Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of C$6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.96 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.3499079 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Strain acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$67.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$809,760.00. In related news, Director Stephanie Coyles purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$69.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,235.00. Also, Director Kevin Strain purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$67.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$809,760.00. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

