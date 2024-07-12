Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading 3.2% Higher

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $926.00 and last traded at $918.01. 2,377,685 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 8,440,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $889.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $994.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $845.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $777.89. The company has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $1,423,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,516.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,420,000 after purchasing an additional 51,906 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 482.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,013,000 after acquiring an additional 27,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

