SYM FINANCIAL Corp Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 60.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 11,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $46.16. 82,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,153. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $47.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.38.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.