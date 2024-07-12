SYM FINANCIAL Corp Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,672 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 0.2% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,093.9% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.43. 1,922,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,757,764. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.96 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.35.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

