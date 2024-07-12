SYM FINANCIAL Corp Has $276,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.43.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $651.18. 1,256,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,889,096. The company has a 50 day moving average of $650.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $595.84. The firm has a market cap of $280.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $697.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

