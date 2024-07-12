SYM FINANCIAL Corp Has $424,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,309.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.22. The stock had a trading volume of 206,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,484. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.27 and a 12 month high of $90.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.49 and its 200 day moving average is $87.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.4205 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

