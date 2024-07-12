SYM FINANCIAL Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,295 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.64. 1,622,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,285,001. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The company has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.71.

Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

