SYM FINANCIAL Corp Purchases New Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,109,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 558.9% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

VXF traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.98. 172,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,114. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $176.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.51 and a 200 day moving average of $167.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

