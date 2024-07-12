Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Raised to $52.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.41.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $49.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 786.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

