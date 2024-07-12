Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.63.

NYSE:SNV opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $42.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average is $37.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.20). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $537.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $171,571.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,466,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,984,953.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $171,571.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,466,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,984,953.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. purchased 24,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.40 per share, for a total transaction of $916,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,461.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,712 shares of company stock worth $4,528,878 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 121,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

