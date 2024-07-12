Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $134.96

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $134.96 and last traded at $133.87, with a volume of 20973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus began coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.08.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRGP

Targa Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.27.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $1,290,069.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,951 shares in the company, valued at $24,361,584.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $1,290,069.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,951 shares in the company, valued at $24,361,584.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at $15,396,766.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,691 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,632 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 35,367.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 68,260 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth $445,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 20.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 136,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 22,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 111.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.