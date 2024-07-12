Target (NYSE:TGT) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.57.

Target stock opened at $151.43 on Wednesday. Target has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,945,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,401,142,000 after buying an additional 417,818 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Target by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,447,538,000 after buying an additional 868,274 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,531,846 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,357,525,000 after buying an additional 137,180 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $759,810,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,153,875 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $558,898,000 after buying an additional 470,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

