Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $5,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $63,137,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 4,586.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 663,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,243,000 after purchasing an additional 649,230 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3,268.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 452,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,119,000 after buying an additional 438,664 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 786,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,976,000 after purchasing an additional 391,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 203.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 418,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,346,000 after buying an additional 281,017 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $60.90. The company had a trading volume of 72,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.95. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $37.23 and a 52 week high of $62.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Get Our Latest Report on TMHC

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $6,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.