TD Cowen Begins Coverage on Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI)

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Exscientia in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.75.

Get Exscientia alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Exscientia

Exscientia Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:EXAI opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.84. Exscientia has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $9.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 34.59% and a negative net margin of 666.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exscientia will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exscientia

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAI. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Exscientia in the 3rd quarter worth $1,040,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Exscientia by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exscientia by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 55,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.