TD Cowen Raises T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $123.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Cowen from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TROW. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.9 %

TROW stock opened at $117.17 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.35. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,444 shares of company stock valued at $740,408 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.