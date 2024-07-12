TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, an increase of 671.1% from the June 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

PETZ stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.66. 134,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,323. TDH has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17.

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the restaurant operation business in the United States. Its restaurants provide dining area, bar, catering services, and space for banquets. The Company also runs restaurant business in the United States. TDH Holdings, Inc was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

