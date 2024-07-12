Technology Minerals (LON:TM1) Shares Up 9.1%

Shares of Technology Minerals Plc (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report) rose 9.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Approximately 9,609,068 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 8,085,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

Technology Minerals Trading Up 9.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.76.

About Technology Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Technology Minerals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company. It explores for battery metals comprising cobalt, copper, lithium, nickel, and manganese. The company operates mineral resource projects in Ireland, Spain, Cameroon, and the United States. Technology Minerals Plc was 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Technology Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.