Tellor (TRB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $45.45 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 12th. Tellor has a market cap of $196.12 million and $45.45 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for about $75.44 or 0.00130467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Tellor Token Profile

Tellor was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,654,159 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,599,691 tokens. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor Tributes (TRB) is a token used within the Tellor decentralized oracle on the Ethereum network, primarily for validator incentives, staking deposits, and dispute fees. Its supply increases over time, managed by the Tellor Core contract. Founded in 2019 in the U.S. by Brenda Loya, Nick Fett, and Michael Zemrose, Tellor aims to ensure system security, create a robust ecosystem, and establish long-term sustainability.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

