Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Research Coverage Started at Longbow Research

Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TEM. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Tempus AI Trading Up 7.1 %

About Tempus AI

Shares of TEM opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. Tempus AI has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $43.88.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

