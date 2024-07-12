TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.73

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.73 and traded as high as C$1.99. TeraGo shares last traded at C$1.87, with a volume of 7,904 shares.

TeraGo Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82, a P/E/G ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.92.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.47 million for the quarter. TeraGo had a negative net margin of 50.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About TeraGo

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity services for businesses primarily in Canada. It owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

