TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Trading 9.1% Higher

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.18. Approximately 11,633,269 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 20,227,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WULF shares. Roth Capital upgraded TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 target price for the company. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on TeraWulf from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.53.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.86 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 56.70%. Equities research analysts predict that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $227,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 337,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TeraWulf by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in TeraWulf by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

