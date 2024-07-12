TeraWulf’s (WULF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on TeraWulf from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on TeraWulf from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.20 price target for the company. Compass Point decreased their price objective on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded TeraWulf to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.53.

TeraWulf Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:WULF opened at $4.75 on Monday. TeraWulf has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.54.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 56.70%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TeraWulf will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TeraWulf news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $227,487.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 337,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TeraWulf

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 16.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the first quarter worth $29,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 33.6% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

