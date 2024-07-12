Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $233.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

TTEK has been the subject of several other reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $236.60.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $202.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $143.35 and a 1 year high of $221.40.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tetra Tech news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $2,364,234.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,863,313.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,946,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 65,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,221,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,976,000 after buying an additional 189,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

(Get Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

