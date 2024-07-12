Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 197 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $15,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CL. Citigroup lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

CL traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,398,226. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $99.08. The stock has a market cap of $80.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.01 and its 200-day moving average is $88.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

