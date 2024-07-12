Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 2,963 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.07% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $6,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,405,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,046,000 after purchasing an additional 51,633 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,236,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,920 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,435,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,419,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JEF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:JEF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,196. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.34. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.69.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $2,546,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,591,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,979,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,591,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,979,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $65,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,314,150 shares in the company, valued at $666,165,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

